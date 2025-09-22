RAB’s Mike Hulvey, Audacy’s Chris Oliviero Join BFOA Board

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has elected two new members to its Board of Directors: Radio Advertising Bureau President and CEO Mike Hulvey and Audacy Chief Business Officer Chris Oliviero.

BFOA Chairman Scott Herman said, “Mike and Chris each bring unique experience to our Board. As head of the RAB, Mike interacts with radio groups of all sizes across the country and can help ensure those broadcasters are aware of our charitable mission should a colleague be in need.”

“Chris is a respected executive, with roots in radio’s biggest companies and in major markets and can help spread our message of hope to that sector of the industry. We are grateful that they have committed their time, knowledge, and expertise to our cause,” he added.

The BFOA is the only charity dedicated exclusively to providing financial aid to broadcasters in need due to severe illness, accident, or natural disaster.

On average, the BFOA assists about 400 current and former broadcasters in need annually through two grant programs: monthly grants for ongoing support during recovery from illness or accident, and one-time emergency grants following natural disasters or home emergencies.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.