Civic Media Picks Connie Fellman For Green Bay’s WGBW

Green Bay area journalist Connie Fellman has joined Civic Media’s 97.9 WGBW. A Green Bay resident for three decades, Fellman has reported on stories ranging from Packers coverage at Lambeau Field to global features for WFRV, WLUK, and WGBA in the past.

WGBW’s Lisa Hale will continue covering Oshkosh for WISS, giving her more flexibility to provide deeper coverage of that community while Fellman focuses on Green Bay.

Fellman said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the Civic Media news team. Covering local news isn’t just a job — it’s a chance to be the voice of the community, to tell the stories that matter, and to keep people informed right here in Green Bay.”

WGBW’s Morning Show Host Dan Markus said, “Connie is an experienced, capable, award-winning journalist. Along with her friendly, outgoing nature, she’s a perfect fit for what we’re doing now at WGBW. I can’t think of anyone I’d rather have handling news at 97.9 WGBW.”