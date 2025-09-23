BIA and MFM Launch Content Alliance for Broadcasters

BIA Advisory Services, known across the broadcast media industry for its local ad revenue forecasts and its media valuation and appraisal services, has forged a new strategic partnership with the Media Financial Management Association.

The partnership includes a range of content and activities, including webinars, custom briefs, and special opportunities to access BIA data and services. Throughout the year, multiple webinars will be held, focusing on trends in broadcasting and digital media, the economic impact on advertising revenue, FCC ownership regulations, shifts in advertising, and technological advancements.

The first webinar is scheduled for Thursday, October 23, and will provide insights into media revenue expectations for this year, along with an early outlook for 2026. This event will include analysis based on BIA’s TV and Radio M&A: Ownership and Market Profiles, which offer data for market analysis and informed decision-making related to acquisitions, duopolies, and market swaps.

Additionally, BIA analysts will create custom briefs exclusively for MFM members. These briefs will examine the local linear and digital video marketplace, cross-platform strategies, digital transformation, and audience fragmentation. The first brief, “Financial Brief: Assessment of 2025 Broadcast Station Sales Trends and Emerging Opportunities Ad Revenue,” will be published in early November.

MFM President/CEO Joe Annotti said, “This alliance with BIA is strategically significant for our members. It presents a valuable opportunity for our members to access crucial revenue forecasting and market intelligence during a period of change in the media landscape. BIA’s extensive experience in media, both from strategic and financial viewpoints, will help our members focus on driving growth, innovation, and success.”

BIA founder and CEO Tom Buono commented, “We are pleased to partner with MFM to further their mission and equip members with the essential insights and analytics needed for sustained growth and success. We are designing this collaboration to empower financial media professionals with the critical knowledge and tools necessary to excel in a rapidly changing industry.