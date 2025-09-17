Audacy’s 95.7 The Game Continues as Warriors Flagship Station

Audacy’s 95.7 The Game (KGMZ) will serve as the flagship radio station for Golden State Warriors basketball for the ninth consecutive season. Tim Roye begins his 31st season as the radio voice of the Warriors, with Tom Tolbert providing analysis during home games.

Programming on KGMZ will include 30-minute pregame and postgame shows hosted by Marc Grandi and Evan Giddings. The station will also expand daily coverage with Warriors and NBA-focused shows throughout the season.

Warriors Roundtable, hosted by Kevin Danna and former Warriors Head Coach and General Manager Garry St. Jean, will air weekly. Danna also calls games for the Santa Cruz Warriors and Golden State Valkyries.

On the national side, the Warriors will broadcast on ESPN Radio nine times during the 2025–26 season