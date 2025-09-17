Country Radio Broadcasters Announce 2025-2026 Board

The Country Radio Broadcasters completed elections for the 2025-2026 Board of Directors, naming returning officers, re-elected members, and new additions. The CRB Board is the governing body for the Country Radio Seminar, representing radio, records, and streaming.

Kurt Johnson of Townsquare Media returns as President, with John Shomby of Country’s Radio Coach remaining Vice President. Matt Sunshine of The Center For Sales Strategy has been elected Secretary, succeeding longtime Secretary Beverlee Brannigan.

Re-elected to third terms are RJ Meacham, Brent Michaels, Joel Raab, John Shomby, and Matt Sunshine.

Newly elected members to three-year terms include Ashley Layfield of WFUS/Tampa, Jordan Pettit of Grand Ole Opry, and Stacy Waugh of Big Loud.

Members appointed to one-year terms are Emily Cohen Belote, Tim Foisset, Damon Moberly, and Greg Strassell.

Continuing members include Johnson, Brannigan, Chuck Aly, Justin Chase, George Couri, Mike Harris, Gator Harrison, Debra Herman, Steve Hodges, Clay Hunnicutt, and Kenny Jay. Further members continuing have included Jennifer Johnson, Jon Loba, Mike McVay, Rod Phillips, and Tim Roberts.

The list also includes Allison Warren of Cumulus and Kristen Williams of WMN, rounding out the 2025-2026 Board.

CRB/CRS Board President Kurt Johnson shared, “It’s a privilege to serve alongside this remarkable group of Country leaders. I’m deeply grateful for their time, talent, and heart. Congratulations to our new board members — and a sincere thank you to those who’ve served for years. CRS thrives because of the dedication and passion this board brings to the format and the future.”