DC Gets A New Classical Option With WETA Virtuoso

Washington, DC’s WETA has a new classical offshoot: WETA Virtuoso, a new HD and streaming classical music channel. The service expands the offerings of WETA Classical to include complete recordings ranging from symphonies to chamber music.

Programming spans from early vocal compositions to contemporary works by living composers, presenting a broad perspective of the art form.

WETA Virtuoso includes regular on-air hosts, with morning, afternoon, and overnight presentations alongside specialty segments highlighting live concerts, early music, and contemporary recordings.

WETA Virtuoso is available on 90.9 HD3 in the DMV area.

WETA Classical General Manager Jim Allison said, “WETA Virtuoso is designed for attentive listening, the kind where you settle in and put away distractions. It’s for those moments when you want to hear Mahler’s complete Ninth Symphony unfold over its full 80-minute arc or discover how a lesser-known composer from centuries ago influenced the music you know and love. We are excited to offer this new channel to our D.C.-area listeners.”