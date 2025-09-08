Zeno Plus Debuts AI On-Air Talent for Radio By Subscription

Zeno Media is introducing a monthly subscription service for radio stations that includes access to AI on-air talent. The addition is provided in the new Zeno Plus toolkit, which is centered around a “Podcast Bot” that assists with content creation.

The AI talent, according to Zeno, can produce, “professional-grade weather, news, sports, horoscopes, and more.”

The Podcast Bot records streams, removes ads, inserts ad markers, generates transcripts, and creates SEO-friendly titles. The tool also auto-trims interviews, adds production elements, and produces podcast-ready episodes from on-air content for distribution across mobile apps, connected car platforms, smart speakers, and YouTube.

Zeno Plus also offers web development with live players, podcast integration, monetization tools, and performance measurement.

Zeno Media CEO Morris Berger said, “Zeno Plus gives broadcasters the tools to not just survive in the digital age but to thrive. Our mission has always been to connect broadcasters and communities around the world. With Zeno Plus, we are building the tools that allow for easier pre- and post-production for hosts, producers, and Program Directors globally, making it easier than ever to create, distribute, and monetize great content.”

Chief Product Officer Chaim Gross added, “Zeno Plus was built from listening closely to what broadcasters actually need. Stations are under pressure to modernize without losing the core of what makes them unique. Our platform solves that by pairing AI-powered tools with seamless distribution and monetization, so broadcasters can spend less time on the backend and more time serving their audiences.”