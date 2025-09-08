Independent Radio Operators Find Success Through Local Focus

While national headlines dwell on media despair and disruption, local radio operators are writing a different story. Across small towns and regional markets, independent broadcasters are proving that algorithms can’t beat community, as Radio Ink explores.

Kelly Trask, co-founder of Southern Indiana Radio Network and BK Media Solutions, has built her strategy around the fundamental principle of, “Staying true to local programming and looking for all the ways we can connect with listeners through promotions, programming, and out-of-the-box ideas is what’s keeping local radio strong,” Trask explains.

Her approach represents a conscious decision to double down on radio’s traditional strengths rather than chase every digital trend. “Getting back to the basics and what makes radio special is what’s on our horizon for new (old) things,” she notes, describing 2025 as a particularly strong year for her operations.

Importantly, while Trask acknowledges that some clients express interest in digital advertising, the real growth has come from traditional broadcast campaigns. This runs counter to the narrative that traditional radio is dying, suggesting instead that there’s still significant untapped value in over-the-air broadcasting when executed with intention and community focus.

The effectiveness of this local-first approach becomes clear through the testimonial of one of Southern Indiana Radio Network’s clients, Corey Churchman from Marshall Monuments. The family-owned business has operated in Salem, IN, for 80 years.

“Living in this high-tech, digital, social media world often poses its challenges on where my advertising budget works best,” Churchman reflects, articulating the dilemma many business owners face today, yet his conclusion is unambiguous.

“More so today than ever, we’ve seen a surge in sales by expanding our reach regionally across the Kentuckiana market. Personally, I attribute my company’s success in increased sales and top-tier branding to local radio,” he states. His reasoning centers on radio’s unique demographic reach and authenticity: “Local Radio reaches every demographic, and personally… Local radio offers the most authentic approach to marketing, keeping my company relatable for the next 80 years!”

The success of local-focused radio isn’t limited to small, single-market operations. Jon Pole, President of My Broadcasting Corporation, demonstrates how these principles can scale across multiple markets while maintaining their effectiveness. His company has grown to become Ontario’s largest radio group as former leaders like Bell Media abandon the medium, operating primarily in small and medium-sized markets with a total of 26 stations.

The numbers speak to the viability of this model. “We are wrapping our fiscal in August which will see almost all our stations achieve record years,” Pole reports. This success has enabled significant expansion, with the company adding seven stations purchased from Bell Media and Rogers Sports & Media in the past year alone.

Pole’s strategy mirrors Trask’s in its emphasis on local relevance, but adds a digital component that complements rather than competes with radio. “Our digital growth has been tremendous this year after moving to a ‘selling our properties’ only strategy,” he explains. The key insight here is the integration approach. “Our clients see great value in our local news sites and the ability to purchase regional radio and digital together.”

Both operators emphasize that community involvement isn’t just good citizenship—it’s good business. MBC’s recent “All Hands-on Deck Food Drive” generated more than $70,000 in cash and 70,000 pounds of food for local food banks. See this alongside the rapid response of 104.9 myFM (CIMY) to a community need. When the station learned that the local Legion wanted to paint a crosswalk recognizing military veterans, they launched “104 Hearts” and raised $17,000 in less than four days to fully fund the project.

Pole distills his company’s approach into three words: “Content. Caring. Community.” This simple framework captures what appears to be driving success for independent radio operators who are thriving in 2025.

Part Three in a Series on Thriving Local Radio