Brother Wease Goes Off-Air In Rochester As Talk 95.1 Is No More

After more than four decades behind the microphone in Rochester, Alan “Brother Wease” Levin signed off for the final time on Thursday, as iHeartMedia flipped Talk 95.1 (WAIO) to Rock 95.1 at noon, leaving the Radio Hall of Famer without a home.

The Rochester radio legend has been broadcasting to New York’s Finger Lakes region since 1985, when he launched the Brother Wease Morning Circus on WCMF. After moving to iHeartMedia, he did mornings on WAIO with his wife Doreen before moving to middays in September 2023.

Wease was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2021 and the Rochester Music Hall of Fame in 2023, and remains the only Rochester radio personality to earn a place in both.

He broke the news to listeners an hour before the change, saying this would be his last show.

Branded as “Rochester’s Real Rock,” the new on-air lineup will continue to carry the syndicated Rover’s Morning Glory in mornings, followed by Aly in middays, with Wease’s former co-hosts John DiTullio and Jeremy Newman in afternoon drive, and Mark Maira hosting evenings.

iHeartMedia Rochester Area President Bob Morgan said, “We’re excited to bring a fresh, authentic rock experience to Rochester. Rock 95.1 is built for fans who live and breathe rock, and we’re proud to deliver the music and personalities they crave.”