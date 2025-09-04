NFL on the Radio: Football Returns With Full 2025 Lineup

It’s football time again, and radio is once again giving fans access to every marquee matchup of the 2025 season, as Cumulus Media’s Westwood One is once again the NFL’s official network audio partner for the 39th consecutive season.

Scheduled programming includes play-by-play and analysis for Monday, Thursday, and Sunday Night Football, international games, and late-season Saturday games. The network has also continued weekday shows like NFL Preview, NFL Insider, NFL Sunday, and NFL Fantasy Football Forecast for fans.

Westwood One’s 2025 NFL broadcast team is led by Kevin Harlan and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, returning for their 16th and 12th seasons, respectively, to call Monday Night Football and Super Bowl LX. Kevin Kugler will handle Thursday night play-by-play, joined by rotating analysts Devin McCourty and Ross Tucker. Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic return for Sunday Night Football.

Additional play-by-play voices include Jason Benetti, Tom McCarthy, Noah Eagle, J.P. Shadrick, and John Sadak. Game analysts this season will include Mike Mayock, Ryan Harris, Ryan Leaf, and Derek Rackley.

Monday Night Football will feature expanded pregame and halftime coverage hosted by Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr. Scott Graham returns as host for all other pregame, halftime, and postgame segments

For satellite radio, SiriusXM is the exclusive third-party provider of every NFL game, offering subscribers live broadcasts of every regular-season game and postseason matchup, with SiriusXM’s NFL Radio channel serving as a hub.