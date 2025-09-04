Audacy Brings ‘Kevin & Taylor’ Back to Atlanta Radio

A pair of voices very familiar to Atlanta have found a new radio home: Kevin Avery and Taylor Scott are taking mornings on Audacy’s Star 94.1 (WSTR) starting September 15. The duo is best known for their 25 years in AM Drive on what was once 104.7 The Fish.

Their arrival at Star comes months after Salem Media’s $80 million sale of its remaining Contemporary Christian Music formatted stations, including 104.7 The Fish (WFSH), to EMF, which replaced all local programming with network Christian content.

Former WSTR morning host Jenn “Hobby” Rivera will remain with the station, moving to a weekend countdown feature.

Avery said, “Being able to continue The Kevin & Taylor Show and become a part of the legendary Star 94 is a dream come true. We feel so passionately about the community in Atlanta and are proud to have the opportunity to grow that community as a part of the Audacy family!”

Scott shared, “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to join a heritage station like Star 94 and can’t wait to reconnect with the awesome people of Atlanta. Kevin and I look forward to fun and meaningful mornings with the community we love.”

Star 94.1 Brand Manager Emily R. Boldon said, “Kevin and Taylor are an extraordinary duo who are at the top of their game, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to Star 94 and the Audacy family. Listeners across the Atlanta region are in for a treat with their daily dose of wit, warmth, and wisdom.”