Williams Joins Telos Alliance to Oversee Western US Markets

Telos Alliance has appointed 40-year radio veteran Jeff Williams as Director of Western US Sales. Williams joins the broadcast tech provider after serving as General Manager and Owner of Yellowtec USA since 2015.

Williams began his broadcasting career at age 16, working alongside Shotgun Tom Kelly, with subsequent roles at KFMB San Diego and WRKO Boston. His leadership experience includes positions with Gannett, Jacor, Clear Channel, and Knight Broadcasting.

Telos Alliance SVP of Worldwide Sales Cam Eicher said, “We’re excited to have Jeff join the Telos Alliance team. His extensive background spans programming, operations, and technology leadership. That mix means he intuitively understands both the business goals and the engineering details that our clients care about.”

Williams said, “I’ve spent my life in and around audio. Telos Alliance stands for value, quality, and innovation, values I hold dear. I’m really glad to join Team Telos, and I look forward to helping broadcasters and streamers get the most from our products and workflows.”