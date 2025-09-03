Audacy Wichita Names Castor as New Market Leader

Audacy has promoted Tommy Castor to Senior Vice President and Market Manager in Wichita. Castor, who will continue as VP of Sales for the market, takes the cluster’s reins from Becky Domyan, who will remain Market Manager of Audacy St. Louis.

Castor began his radio career in 2005 with then-Entercom Wichita before moving to iHeartMedia, where he spent a decade in multiple roles, including Program Director. In 2018, he founded the digital advertising agency AMP Digital Innovations, moving to sports leadership as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Wichita Thunder hockey team.

Returning to radio with Audacy as co-host of Sports Daily on KFH in 2022, Castor has served as Vice President of Sales since 2023.

Audacy Wichita contains Power 93.5 (KDGS), 103.7 KEYN, 105.3 The Buzz (KFBZ), KFH Radio (KFH-AM/FM), and KNSS-AM/FM.

Audacy Regional President Brian Purdy said, “Tommy has a proven track record of success and a deep connection to this market, and we couldn’t be happier to have him take the reins to lead Audacy Wichita forward. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Becky for her leadership and impactful work in Wichita. We are thankful for the strong foundation she leaves behind and are confident Tommy will build upon that success.”

Castor said, “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to step into this new role with Audacy and our incredible brands and people in Wichita. I look forward to our continued success and am excited to take on these added responsibilities as we achieve our goals. My thanks to Brian Purdy and Becky Domyan for their leadership and their faith in me.”

Domyan said, “It has been an amazing experience running the Wichita market, and I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished for the community. I’m delighted for Tommy as he takes on this leadership role and excited to now focus 100% on our efforts in St. Louis.”