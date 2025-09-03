COO David Evans Exits Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group has announced that Chief Operating Officer David Evans stepped down from his role as of August 31. Evans joined Salem in 2000 as Chief Financial Officer, later becoming President of New Media, and serving as COO for the past three years.

During his 25-year tenure, he played a central role in Salem’s growth, leading its successful follow-on offering in 2004 and driving its expansion into digital media. Under his leadership, Salem launched four major digital properties: Salem Web Network, Salem Church Products, Townhall Media, and Eagle Financial Publications.

Before joining Salem, Evans spent more than a decade with Warner Bros. Consumer Products in senior international finance and management roles, and began his career as an auditor with Ernst & Young in London and Los Angeles.

Salem CEO David Santrella said, “David has been an important part of Salem’s journey and we are deeply grateful for his dedication, professionalism, and leadership over the years.”

Salem co-founder Ed Atsinger added, “David’s impact on Salem has been profound. From his early days as CFO to his leadership in building our digital media presence, his contributions have helped define who we are today. We thank him for his many years of service and wish him continued success in the future.”

No successor has been named.