Student Broadcasters Invited to Compete in ISBC 2025

The International Student Broadcasting Championship has opened entries for 2025, inviting student creators to compete in categories across media, including radio and podcasting. The 2025 event also introduces the ISBC Jobs Portal.

Founded by education and industry leaders, ISBC aims to connect students with employers through skill-based competition, feedback, and industry-led career resources with access to international entry-level roles and pathways for graduates and faculty.

In addition to audio, video, and esports categories, five new TV categories debut in 2025, including news presenting, sports commentary, play-by-play, color analysis, and journalism.

The 2024 Championship included entries from five continents, judged by 50 experts from 21 countries in 18 languages. John Carroll University’s WJCU was named Station of the Year.

Students can submit entries at ISBC.CO, where full category details, guides, and professional resources are available.