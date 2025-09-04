CMG Long Island Extends Roger & JP Morning Show on WBAB

Cox Media Group Long Island has announced a new multi-year extension for The Roger & JP Morning Show on 102.3 WBAB alongside the promotion of co-host Roger Luce to Music Director, as he helps to guide WBAB’s classic rock playlist.

Luce and John “JP” Parise have anchored mornings on WBAB for decades, with CMG Long Island Vice President/General Manager Katelin Tinley saying, “Roger & JP are part of the fabric of Long Island radio, and this extension ensures our listeners and advertisers will continue to start their mornings with a trusted, familiar voice.”

Luce said, “WBAB has been my home for more than 30 years, and I couldn’t be more excited to keep building this show with JP and take on a bigger role in shaping the sound of the station.”

Parise remarked, “We’ve grown up with this audience, they know us, and we know them. This extension means the best is still ahead for Roger & JP and WBAB.”

CMG Director of Operations Chris Lloyd added, “This is about keeping WBAB strong and true to what listeners love, great personalities and great music.”