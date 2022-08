Tommy Castor is the newest host on KFH-AM/FM in Wichita. He will host ‘Sports Daily’ weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CT.

Castor currently is the Vice President of Ticket Sales and Marketing for the Wichita Thunder. He also co-owns AMP Digital Innovations, a local marketing company in Wichita.

Before working in sports full time, he spent 15 years in the Wichita radio market where he was on air on several Wichita radio stations.