KSTE Welcomes Back Chistopher K

Christopher K, who started his radio career at KISS 107.9 in 1998 will return to the iHeartMedia Sacramento station. ‘KISSTORY with Christopher K’ returns Saturday, August 27 from 7 p.m. to Midnight.

“I’m thrilled to be back where it all began, on KISS 107.9,” says Christopher K. “I played all of this great music on the radio when it was new, and it’s awesome to hear it on the air again. I can’t wait to reconnect with all of my Sacramento radio friends and dig back into the music we grew up together with.”

“Christopher K and 107.9 FM are synonymous,” said Eric Rosado, PD. “For nearly two decades, he introduced countless hit songs to Sacramento, and it has all come full circle as he is back on 107.9 FM, where it all started.”