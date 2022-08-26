Lotus Executive Retiring

Tony Bonnici, Vice President/General Manager of Lotus Broadcasting Group, will retire August 30. He started his radio career in 1982, quickly rising through the ranks of the company.

Among the many awards during his career, he was honored in 2009 by the Nevada Broadcasters Association with the “Lifetime Achievement” award. Tony has served as Chairman of the Board for the Nevada Broadcasters Association and continues to hold an Executive Board seat.

Giving back to the industry has been a big part of his 40 year career. The Tony and Linda Bonnici Broadcasting Scholarship Fund has awarded 232 scholarships to talented and dedicated Nevada college students pursuing a broadcasting career.

Bonnici has agreed to stay on as a consultant for Lotus Corporation.