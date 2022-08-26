BFOA Remembers Frank Boyle

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has set up The Frank Boyle Memorial Fund to honor the respected broadcaster. Boyle, who began his radio career in 1953, passed away at the age of 96.

Boyle founded Eastman Cable Representatives, the first national sales rep in the cable TV industry. He left Eastman in 1979 to found Frank Boyle & Co., an independent station brokerage and consultation company. In 1987, his brokerage firm was one of the founding firms to form the National Association of Media Brokers, where Frank was elected to the Board of Directors. He continued to operate his firm into his 90s.

The Broadcasters Foundation of America provides financial aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen tragedy.

Donations to the Frank Boyle Memorial Fund can be made Here.