Podcast Movement Apologizes For Ben Shapiro Appearance

According to the popular talk show host and podcaster, he only stopped into the event in Dallas for a short period of time, at the booth in which his company The Daily Wire paid a $10,000 sponsorship for. That was enough to make some people angry and for Podcast Movement organizers to say they were sorry for letting him in.
Shapiro said he stopped by the booth, took a few photos with fans and that was it. He wasn’t on any panels, he didn’t talk about politics with anyone, and he left.
The conservative leaning Shapiro has been hosting one of the most listening to podcasts for years. His radio show is distributed by Cumulus’ Westwood One.
Shapiro even being in the building was enough to make some people feel unsafe. Here’s what the producer of The Lore podcast, Aaron Mahnke tweeted, “Podcast Movement’s apology is a good start. But more needs to be done. Namely, remove the Daily Wire booth and staff from the conference entirely. Their presence made every LGBTQ attendee feel unsafe.”
Here’s the string of apologies Podcast Movement posted to Twitter on Thursday morning.
Not all attendees supported the apology. Podcast Movement was taking a lot of heat from its followers on Twitter. Here’s an examle:
We reached out to Gary Coichy, the CEO of Pod Digital Media who was at the event. Coichy participated in our virtual conference How to Make Real Money podcasting last month. Here’s what Gary had to say about the Shapiro dust-up: “If the podcast industry has made it this far to diversify the content being delivered, expos and conference producers should seriously take the necessary measures to carefully vet sponsors in an effort to confidently represent the industry. As the leader in multicultural podcasting the goal has always been inclusivity and diversification. There were definitively some errors made here that that were insensitive to the communities we proudly represent, however an apology is a small but good start”
The Daily Wire posted a video on Twitter of Podcast Movement attendees stopping by their booth to take pictures with Shapiro. Watch it HERE:
Matt,
Obviously, your statement is factually wrong. A true statement would be, “I wish Shapiro didn’t make money with a business model that hurts feelings.”
That statement, which accurately reflects your view, sounds so uninformed that I had trouble writing it. Again, I wonder if Radio Ink is paying a group to make these absurd comments. Do you even understand the term irony?
Who knows how many people will never go to a radio or podcast convention ever again after Ben Shapiro ambushed everyone. He’s actually trying to run people out of the broadcasting business so he can own the space. People payed big money to go to learn how to voice their opinions but probably left early because it turned into an insane and out of control political rally. FCC needs a national ban on these broadcasters so the future of radio can move forward.
So let me get this right, Constitutional protected free speech is for all Americans unless you disagree with their speech.
Wokeism destroys their own narrative.
he violates the pursuit of happiness so you don’t get rights. learn the laws.
Gloria and Matt, your comments are so ridiculous that I wish, for your sakes, that your comments were satire. Sadly, they are not. Banning speech is as authoritarian as it gets.
Snowflakes
Maybe we’re just humans with humanity. I just deleted 4 podcast apps who carry Shapiro. I’ll never work for Cumulus if they offer me a job. He literally showed up at a podcast convention to scare people who preach inclusion and free media. Shapiro has no right to be a broadcaster of his wild opinions.
Yes, he has the right. Are you guys for real or is Radio Ink hiring people to pose as dumbasses?
How does he have the right when he was banned?! It was factually proven he had no right. Read the social media posts. He’s just lucky he didn’t end up in handcuffs.
Nope. No right. He was made to leave. Trespassing is illegal and so are his insane opinions. Sorry you are scared to understand this.
“Cumulus should be sued if they keep airing his speech, or the executives of Cumulus should be arrested and convicted of many crimes by paying someone to preach their opinions.”
You must be a fan of NPR to make a statement like that.
I may disagree with what you say but I will defend to the end your right to say it…
vs.
I don’t like what you say- you must leave/all must apologize/you’re cancelled.
So, does Cumulus/Westwood One have to apologize for distribution of the show? This was my last year at PM because I can’t waste time and money on on organization that claims it’s about the organic opportunity to voice your perspectives, and then turn that into a business, but then sh*t all over someone who has done that (effectively), then simultaneoulsy join the butt-hurt brigade by apologizing all over themselves.
I checked some of the profiles of the loud complainers who said they were offended. Most had under 100 followers, and I could only find one person who actually had a podcast (with 9 episodes). So, PM officially became a victim support group for people who either want to start a podcast, or has a podcast but makes ZERO dollars doing it.
Also, maybe apologize for selling a worthless booth for 10k. Talk about greed. Adios PM. I’m ashamed I ever spent a dollar supporting your weak and hypocritical cause.
To the future… open call for someone to create a free-speech, actual movement, in the pod space. But, please don’t beg for forgiveness after jamming people for 10k, then trying to embarrass them because they’re actually successful in the space, except they probably didn’t vote for Bernie Sanders.
By the way, the next page in the victim support group PR manual is to put out a press release saying that you’re returning the 10K to Daily Wire. Tick Tock….
Wow. Be inclusive by excluding those with whom you disagree? That’s doublethink that would make Orwell proud. Why is anyone afraid of Ben Shapiro? Are they afraid he might make sense? Apologizing for a sponsors attendance is bigoted and embarrassing. Does inclusive now mean including only “woke” ideas?
And these amazingly “talented” podcasting “thought leaders” feel frightened and unsafe for having some part of their thoughts challenged? Truth doesn’t mind being challenged. Lies go to great lengths to not be questioned.
Were you there Bill? I was. When I saw the tweets that Shapiro had entered the facility, myself and two of my co-podders ran back to our hotel and stayed for hours. We knew there would be trouble. Maybe try to find an actual account from someone who was really there. There is truly no room for these people in media, and thankfully he is getting banned forever. Hopefully next year will be peaceful and a positive space for freedom of expression and growth.
Except nothing happened.
But thanks for making the case for not being able to tolerate opposing points of view.
He was banned so yea something happened because people were terrified.
when your being sent texts that ben Shapiro is holding an unscheduled rally then yes it is scary especially if you’re their to learn about podcasts and not be screamed at or even worse beat. today is a victory because we can finally voice our truths without fear. we need to hope he is cancelled at even more radio and podcast events. Inclusivity doesn’t not include danger. Thank you PM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
So what happened to inclusivity?
In my opinion, Shapiro is a pathetic excuse for a human being and a complete waste of space on the planet.
I’m sure my opinion offends some people, and if it does, I will consider my comment productive.
When I began to read the article in question, I thought Shapiro must have walked into the event with a deadly weapon and held the group hostage.
The reaction to Shapiro’s appearance is an example of an untested and coddled generation of Americans with growing influence who don’t understand the First Amendment. If this comment offends some people, I will consider it productive.
Every American has the absolute right to say things that offend each other and that right extends to everyone, and especially to anyone stupid enough to pay $10,000 for a booth.
Hopefully, I have offended everyone involved with my comments, and if so, my comments have been instructive.
I will now be in full support of Podcast Movement because I do not believe that anyone who has the opinion of Shapiro has the right to voice it. He should be terminated and possibly jailed for his hurtful stance. Who knows how many people he has forced into darkness by his words. The sad thing is that we will never know the damage, trauma, possibly critical injuries he has caused people. It’s not a joke. We need more groups to ban people like Shapiro and his beliefs as they are un-American. Cumulus should be sued if they keep airing his speech, or the executives of Cumulus should be arrested and convicted of many crimes by paying someone to preach their opinions.
So, first of all, thank you for stating opinions that support my arguments against your one-sided and willfully ignorant view of free speech.
Next, I totally disagree with your statement that turns logic inside out and upside down. So, what action should I advocate against you?
If I were to accept your view, I would tell Radio Ink to delete your comments and ban you in the future, except for your comments that agree with my world view.
You don’t have a world view, you have an anti-world view. Radio ink won’t delete my comments because they are true. Shapiro gets banned because he does not speak the truth. Podcast Movement supports truth and peace, not emotional violence which has led many into darkness. Who knows how many people have called 911 while listening to or watching the evil Shapiro, just to have the police ignore them. Finally, someone has stood up to evil. Your comments may bet deleted because you aren’t speaking with truth… how do you not see the difference?
Hey Fred, You don’t get the right to make money while your whole model is to hurt feelings. Hope we continue to ban people like Shapiro, for their crazy opinions. Being a millionaire while making people sad is just flat wrong.
Gloria, I sincerely hope you get the help you so desperately need.
Thanks for self-identifying as a totalitarian.
Let me get this straight. Some people didn’t feel “safe” by Ben Shapiro’s presence?
Big bad Ben scared them?
GROW UP and stop acting like little children.
Yes. Not hard to understand. People were running to their hotels. Why do you think PM has banned him?! You don’t get to use your voice if you use it for certain purposes.