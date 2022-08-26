Podcast Movement Apologizes For Ben Shapiro Appearance

According to the popular talk show host and podcaster, he only stopped into the event in Dallas for a short period of time, at the booth in which his company The Daily Wire paid a $10,000 sponsorship for. That was enough to make some people angry and for Podcast Movement organizers to say they were sorry for letting him in.

Shapiro said he stopped by the booth, took a few photos with fans and that was it. He wasn’t on any panels, he didn’t talk about politics with anyone, and he left.

The conservative leaning Shapiro has been hosting one of the most listening to podcasts for years. His radio show is distributed by Cumulus’ Westwood One.

Shapiro even being in the building was enough to make some people feel unsafe. Here’s what the producer of The Lore podcast, Aaron Mahnke tweeted, “Podcast Movement’s apology is a good start. But more needs to be done. Namely, remove the Daily Wire booth and staff from the conference entirely. Their presence made every LGBTQ attendee feel unsafe.”

Here’s the string of apologies Podcast Movement posted to Twitter on Thursday morning.

Not all attendees supported the apology. Podcast Movement was taking a lot of heat from its followers on Twitter. Here’s an examle:



We reached out to Gary Coichy, the CEO of Pod Digital Media who was at the event. Coichy participated in our virtual conference How to Make Real Money podcasting last month. Here’s what Gary had to say about the Shapiro dust-up: “If the podcast industry has made it this far to diversify the content being delivered, expos and conference producers should seriously take the necessary measures to carefully vet sponsors in an effort to confidently represent the industry. As the leader in multicultural podcasting the goal has always been inclusivity and diversification. There were definitively some errors made here that that were insensitive to the communities we proudly represent, however an apology is a small but good start”

The Daily Wire posted a video on Twitter of Podcast Movement attendees stopping by their booth to take pictures with Shapiro. Watch it HERE:

