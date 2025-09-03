Audacy, Good Karma Get Fresh Set of Radio Downs With Browns

Audacy and Good Karma Brands reached a multi-year agreement with the Cleveland Browns to remain the flagship partners of the Browns Radio Network.

The renewal continues their 13-year collaboration, providing more than 20 hours of Browns programming each week, including games, pregame shows, and postgame coverage. Broadcasts will continue to air on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan (WKRK) and 98.5 WNCX, as well as 850 ESPN Cleveland (WKNR-AM).

ESPN Cleveland Market Manager Tom Olson said, “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the Cleveland Browns. This renewal not only extends our tradition of delivering the excitement of Browns content to our fans, but also opens new opportunities to integrate our local partners directly into the fabric of the play-by-play broadcast.”

Audacy Cleveland Senior Vice President and Market Manager Jeff Miller said, “As another exciting football season approaches, we’re thrilled to share that 92.3 The Fan will proudly continue as the Browns’ flagship station. Our ongoing mission is to enhance the fan experience, offering both exhilarating live game-day action and the compelling stories that happen off the field. As a lifelong Browns fan myself, I’m honored to be a part of 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, as we collaborate with the Browns and Good Karma Brands to deliver engaging content to the dedicated listeners who love this team.”