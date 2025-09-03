What Your Community Needs to Hear When Tragedy Strikes

In April, to recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month, I interviewed Cal Beyer in a two-part feature on workplace mental health. He shared the why, what, and how for radio newsroom leaders to address the leadership and cultural imperative for workplace mental health.

Beyer shared how his work grew out of helping companies take care of people affected by natural and man-made emergencies and disasters. Beyer credited his longtime mentor, collaborator, and friend Bob VandePol with teaching him how to help leaders demonstrate leadership in times of crisis.

In the wake of last week’s Minneapolis school shooting, I invited Beyer and VandePol to share perspectives with air talent, Program Directors, and managers who are called upon to share information on the airwaves in the aftermath of news events that affect communities, regions, and the nation.

It is our fervent wish that this guide forever gathers dust in your studio, but, as part of a broadcaster’s duty to prepare to serve communities in all ways, we at Radio Ink hope this sparks conversation and provides a plan for your station.

– Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats

During many workdays, we may wonder if anybody is really listening and how much what we say really matters. But not on some days. When the unthinkable happens and the community is reeling – whether a man-made or natural disaster – all ears turn to you.

This will not be just like any other shift. It is “business as unusual” and you have to get it right.

Providing pertinent, accurate information can make a tremendous difference in the recovery trajectory of those looking for guidance. The value of that information is multiplied if it can be conveyed with a rare combination of competence and compassion – not an easy task when you may be impacted by the incident also. Trust in you and in your station can also be either in jeopardy or enhanced. They may never forget your message. You most certainly will not.

Reporting the News by Acknowledging What Happened

When dealing with deeply emotional and disturbing content, people often react in two predictable ways: They either avoid it altogether or, because of their own uncomfortability, they use too many words.

A basic strategy for communicating with stakeholders after a human tragedy, emergency situation, or a catastrophic incident is to acknowledge the reality of what happened. There are three clear steps in this acknowledgement:

1) acknowledge the incident by using the real (but not inflammatory) words

2) acknowledge the incident’s impact without assuming it is the same for everyone, and

3) briefly, without making it all about you, join them.

For example, see how these steps are used in the scenario below to tell a story in a controlled, direct, and empathetic way.

“Listeners, I wish to acknowledge the awful shooting incident in our community. This act of violence impacts us all. Some of you may have known those involved, and this is deeply personal for you. I am so sorry to report this sad news. Some were not that closely connected but are part of this community and care about the people whose lives are forever changed. This station and I join you in sadness and grief. Let’s resolve to support the survivors affected by this tragedy.”

Important Phrases to Provide Clear Instruction in Emergencies

It is important to monitor communications and follow directions issued by municipal, county, and/or state emergency management professionals.

Recognize that public safety and emergency managers follow strict guidance under coordinated Incident Command Systems. Please follow their instructions.

Please stay away from the affected area. Respect the secured perimeter and allow public safety and emergency management personnel to freely navigate the affected area and perform their duties as first responders.

Heed warnings to shelter in place when advised to do so by designated public safety and/or emergency management professionals.

Words of Comfort to Reinforce Concern, Empathy, and Compassion

There are no magic words to take away the pain. It is important to encourage connection and to promote checking in on your neighbors and friends to ensure they are ok. One way to build collective resilience is to take action by sharing care and expressing support through random and not-so-random acts of kindness for the benefit of others. Remind people to “look for the helpers.”

Additional words to offer comfort include:

“I am so sorry about what you have lost.”

“I have no words.”

“You are not alone. We are with you.”

“We stand in support of all those affected”.

A Necessary Word of Caution: Beware of Scammers

Emergencies and disasters bring out the best in most people. Unfortunately, some people may look at misfortune as an opportunity to take advantage of the emergency or disaster for their personal gain. There are countless examples of scams following community crises. Broadcasters can cautiously warn your listening audience to be vigilant and wary of people unknown to you seeking fundraising support or offering free inspections of damaged homes or businesses. Remind listeners that many municipalities require licenses for contractors, and permits are likely required for major demolition and reconstruction projects.

Self-Care to Promote Personal Resilience

Being a communicator of bad and sad news is a tough job. The tendency for humans is to accept it as part of the job. Depending on the scope, scale, and intensity of the event or if neighbors, friends, or family of the broadcaster were affected, these tragedies can hit close to home.

It is important to learn and practice self-care techniques for your well-being. Examples include proper nutrition, hydration, exercise, outdoor activities, hobbies, volunteering, napping, and maintaining social connections.

If you feel affected by your experience, seek help from your primary care provider, a therapist, clergy, or call, text or chat with 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Seeking help is a sign of strength.

Conclusion

Radio broadcasters provide valuable public safety announcements, including messages sent via the Emergency Alert System and the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS). Communicating critical updates on weather and other natural disasters, including information on evacuation routes, shelters, and instructions from emergency management and public safety authorities, is vital. These timely and accurate news messages become invaluable as they also convey hope and humanity through concern, empathy, and compassion to a grieving community.

Co-Author Biographies:

Bob VandePol, MSW is the founder of VandePol Crisis Response Services, LLC in Holland, MI. In a former role, he helped lead a start-up into the world’s largest provider of Critical Incident Responses to the workplace and led responses following some of the nation’s most tragic mass casualty events. He helps business leaders leverage behavioral health expertise to enhance the health and productivity of their work teams. Bob’s specialties include suicide prevention, crisis leadership coaching, and facilitating individual and organizational resilience after tragedies. VandePol can be reached at [email protected] and 616-667-7522.

Cal Beyer, CWP, NAC is a longtime advocate, champion, and catalyst for workplace mental health. He leads in the intersection of substance use, mental health, suicid,e and overdose prevention. Cal is a frequent speaker at industry events and a regular contributor to various industry publications. Cal serves as Sr. Director of SAFE Workplaces at SAFE (Stop the Addiction Fatality Epidemic) Project. The experiences and expertise shared in this article by Beyer are his, and not written in this specific capacity. For additional information on substance use and the addiction epidemic, including comprehensive resources for workplaces, visit www.safeproject.us. Reach Beyer at [email protected] or cell: 651-307-7883.