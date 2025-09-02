NYC’s Hot 97 Names New On-Air Roster; Enuff Out, Flex Still In

After Funkmaster Flex made headlines teasing changes for the station, MediaCo’s Hot 97 (WQHT) has confirmed a new weekday on-air lineup that gives Flex an updated timeslot while phasing out one of the station’s most recognizable personalities.

The updated schedule keeps longtime talent in place across core shifts: Ebro in the Morning will run from 5–11a, DJ Drewski takes over late mornings from 11a–1p, Nessa leads afternoons from 1–5p, and Funk Flex continues to anchor evenings from 5–10p.

The announcement marks the official removal of DJ Enuff from the weekday roster after a decades-long run with the station.

Speculation around the lineup changes reached a fever pitch ahead of the Labor Day weekend, when Funkmaster Flex posted a message on Instagram that appeared to announce his departure, but in reality, teased his move away from the 7p start time he’s long occupied.

MediaCo EVP of Growth and Content Kudjo Sogadzi commented, “Hot 97 is the voice of the streets, the soundtrack of New York, and the heartbeat of Hip Hop culture. This lineup reflects the best in music, personality, and connection with our audience, whether they’re tuning in from the Tri-State area or anywhere in the world.”

Assistant Program Director and Music Director Katrina B added, “Hot 97 has always been THE destination for Hip Hop, and our listeners know they can count on us from the moment they wake up to the moment they wind down. We give our audience the voices they love and the energy they need, no matter what time of day they tune in.”