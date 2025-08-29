Funkmaster Flex Instagram Post Misread as Exit From Hot 97

A misconstrued social media post from Hip-Hop radio mainstay Funkmaster Flex created panic among fans on Thursday night that the beloved NYC host would be turning off the mic on MediaCo’s Hot 97 (WQHT) forever. Fortunately, it will be a much smaller change.

On August 28, Flex posted on Instagram, “THIS MONDAY LABOR DAY SEPTEMBER 1ST WILL BE MY LAST SHOW ON HOT 97 AT 7PM! ALL THINGS COME TO AN END! END OF AN ERA THAT I ENJOYED VERY MUCH! I SUPER ENJOYED IT ALL! I WILL MAKE THE LAST SHOW A GREAT ONE! APPRECIATE EVERYONE WHO HAS SUPPORTED ME OVER THE YEARS!”

The message, shared in all caps, immediately lit up social media with fans and artists interpreting it as a retirement announcement. News sites and blogs amplified the confusion in error, publishing premature headlines suggesting that Funkmaster Flex, who has been synonymous with Hot 97 primetime for more than three decades, was walking away from his nightly show permanently.

However, Radio Ink confirmed with a MediaCo spokesperson that Flex is not leaving the company. It appears his post was simply his way of creating buzz for a new WQHT lineup that will drop on Tuesday following the Labor Day weekend, as he leaves his 7p start behind. Mission accomplished.