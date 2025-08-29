Catskills Mark End of Era as Radio Newsman Mike Sakell Retires

One of the Catskills’ most recognizable radio voices is retiring after more than four decades on air. Bold Gold Media’s Mike Sakell is stepping down, with Sullivan County native Dylan Price taking over as the broadcaster’s Catskills News & Sports Director.

Sakell’s career in Sullivan County radio began on November 4, 1980, when he joined WVOS in Liberty, NY. Starting with an evening shift, he had moved into morning drive by 1984.

Through years of industry change, Sakell maintained a focus on keeping Sullivan County radio live and local, long after other markets turned to automation. In 2016, he became News Director for Bold Gold Media’s New York operations, where he launched new formats including the Catskills News Podcast and Catskills News Conversations, expanding local storytelling into new platforms.

Bold Gold Media NY Region General Manager Dawn Ciorciari said, “There are certain sounds that define a place, and for Sullivan County, Mike’s voice is one of them. For 45 years, it’s been the sound of calm, trust, and perseverance. His life has been a true lesson in resilience. His legacy will live far beyond the airwaves.”

Bold Gold Media CEO Vince Benedetto said, “Mike’s retirement is truly an end of an extraordinary and historic era in local broadcasting. In every way, he was ‘The Voice of Sullivan County’. He will be very missed by all of our listeners, and most of all, by all of us in Bold Gold. His example of broadcast excellence will endure and be carried on by all of us who have learned so much from him. We wish him a wonderful retirement and thank him for his long, distinguished service to our communities.”