Former ‘Morning Edition’ Host Now Brings Sports to Public Radio

Philadelphia’s WHYY and public radio syndicator PRX have partnered for Sports in America, a new weekly program and podcast hosted by David Greene. Greene is best known for his decade as host of NPR’s Morning Edition and the morning news podcast Up First.

Sports in America, which debuts September 30, will feature long-form conversations with athletes, coaches, and fans, exploring the personal stories that make sports central to American culture. Upcoming episodes will include Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez, former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas.

The program will also incorporate select interviews from In the Moment with David Greene, a podcast produced by Religion of Sports and previously distributed by PRX.

A video version of Sports in America will launch on YouTube in 2026.

WHYY President & CEO Bill Marrazzo said, “More than 60% of our audiences express their deep interest in sports, and that’s why we are so pleased to introduce Sports in America to public radio. David Greene brings a unique journalistic style, honed for years reporting for newspapers and public media. Behind every game is a story of identity, struggle, and triumph waiting to be told.”

PRX Vice President of Content Stephanie Kuo commented, “We’re thrilled to join with our public media partners at WHYY to bring Sports in America to radio. The world of sports is enthralling, prevalent in so many of our lives and communities, and fueled by personal, captivating stories. David Greene is also a master of illuminating conversation, and his on-air camaraderie with listeners is one of one. We can’t wait for audiences to tune in.”

Greene added, “The sports world is also full of incredible stories. I’m so proud of the team bringing this show to the world. I’m honored to deepen my work with PRX and partner with WHYY, the creators of Fresh Air, the unrivaled best interview show in the business.”