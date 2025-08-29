ESPN Radio College Tailgate Tour Returns for 2025 Season

ESPN has confirmed the return of its College Football Tailgate tour, set to launch nationwide on August 29. The weekend lineup includes Amber & Ian: On the Road on Friday nights and a Saturday morning live broadcast from top tailgating locations across the country.

The show features live reports, interviews with coaches and players, and content on ESPN Radio’s Instagram and X accounts from some of the NCAA’s premier matchups, like Texas at Ohio State, Baylor at SMU, and Georgia at Tennessee.

Wilson and Zaslow will also visit university classes and organizations to share broadcasting knowledge with students during tour stops. A full list of the Radio CFB Tour stops and dates is available via ESPN.

Jonathan Zaslow said, “A new season of College Football Tailgate means we’re bringing you the college towns, the campuses, the rivalries, and the tailgates. Getting back in the airstream studio is what’s been missing from my life! There’s no one I’d rather Tailgate with every week than the great Amber Wilson and all of you!”

Amber Wilson said, “I’m so excited to be back on the road for College Football Tailgate at the biggest college football matchups around the country. Zaslow and I have been doing radio together for almost a decade, and there’s nothing we’ve done that rivals the fun we have bringing the listener with us to the most passionate fan bases in all of sports!”