Sleep Number Wakes Up at No. 1 in Labor Day Radio Blitz

In a surprising shakeup atop the Media Monitors Spot Ten Radio rankings for Labor Day weekend, mattress-maker Sleep Number claimed the Number 1 spot. The dramatic climb puts the mattress brand ahead of typical seasonal home improvement frontrunners.

Home Depot, a perennial holiday-weekend powerhouse, narrowly landed just behind at No. 2 after climbing five positions. Progressive Insurance, the usual occupant of the top slot, dropped two spots to No. 3 but continues its long-running streak of high-frequency radio buys.

Lowe’s also made a strong return to the upper ranks, jumping from No. 13 to No. 4, reinforcing the continued importance of the Labor Day window for the home improvement category.

Rounding out the top five was the University of Maryland Global Campus, rising seven positions to No. 5, in an enrollment push with school on the minds of many.