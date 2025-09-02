NRRA Promotes 25-Year Sales Staffer to Market Manager

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association has promoted Kathy Armagost to Market Manager for its Lexington, NE, cluster, where she began her career as a sales representative more than 25 years ago. Under her responsibility are KRVN-AM, 93.1 The River (KRVN), and KAMI-AM.

From its flagship studios in Lexington, the cooperative-owned broadcaster also operates stations in Scottsbluff, West Point, Broken Bow, Holdrege, and York, and maintains production facilities on the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln. Its Rural Radio Network reaches audiences across seven Midwestern states.

Armagost said, “I’m honored to step into this role and lead such a dedicated team here in Lexington. KRVN has always stood as the Voice of Agriculture, and I’m committed to building on that legacy by working together, communicating openly, and keeping our listeners at the heart of everything we do.”

NRRA CEO Tim Marshall said, “I’m excited to welcome Kathy into this leadership role. Her experience, energy, and passion for serving others make her a great fit to guide our Lexington stations. I’m confident she will help us strengthen our mission and continue delivering the trusted information our listeners rely on every day.”