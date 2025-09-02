Katie Nolan Brings Fan Service to SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio

SiriusXM announced a new live weekday call-in program, Fan Service with Katie Nolan, debuting September 2 on Mad Dog Sports Radio. The one-hour show, which serves as the lead-in for The Stephen A. Smith Show is Nolan’s first live program.

The new show expands Nolan’s role on SiriusXM, where she also hosts Casuals, a twice-weekly podcast launched in January. Nolan will continue producing Casuals, which focuses on the cultural side of sports and avoids heavy statistical analysis.

The personality previously won a Sports Emmy for hosting Garbage Time on Fox Sports 1. She also hosted Always Late as well as the podcast Sports? during her tenure at ESPN.

Nolan shared, “Sports fandom is inherently about community, and I wanted to create a space where we can foster that. SiriusXM has already helped me welcome more fans into sports through my podcast Casuals, and now with Fan Service, I’m excited to interact with that community in real time. Being a sports fan is a complex experience, and I’m dying to talk about it.”