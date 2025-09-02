BPM Appoints David Belew as Director of Development

David Belew is joining Baltimore Public Media as Director of Development, starting September 22. In his new role, he will lead membership, grants, major giving, events, and community engagement strategies.

A Baltimore resident for 14 years, Belew has held senior fundraising and communications roles across the area

At the National Aquarium, he has secured major capital and programmatic support. At the Maryland Center for History and Culture, he has served on the executive team, overseen a rebrand from the Maryland Historical Society, and completed a $23 million capital campaign. He has also worked with state leaders and administrations to strengthen museum funding.

Additionally, he has volunteered with the Friends of Stony Run and the Maryland Museum Association.

BPM operates WYPR 88.1, WTMD 89.7, and Your Public Studios.

Baltimore Public Media President and General Manager Craig Swagler said, “We are thrilled to welcome David to Baltimore Public Media. His passion for connecting people to ideas, culture, and community — combined with his proven success in advancing major institutions — will help us grow stronger and more resilient as we enter this pivotal moment.”

Belew said, “Platforms for lifelong learning, dialogue, and our local artists are vital to the quality of life of the region. Baltimore Public Media provides listeners with these opportunities at scale as an essential part of our cultural infrastructure. As a lifelong patron of public media, I am excited to help expand the organization’s base of support in a time when our community is more attuned than ever to its funding and impact.”