Sunrise Flips Hudson Valley AM to FOX Sports Radio

Sunrise Broadcasting has brought FOX Sports Radio’s network content to New York’s Hudson Valley, with the rebrand of WGNY-AM/FM to FOX Sports 1220AM/94.5. The Newburgh-based station will simulcast on WJGK-HD2 and 103.1 FM.

Formerly carrying News/Talk since October 2024, the station will air the network’s full roster of nationally syndicated shows, including Two Pros and a Cup of Joe, The Dan Patrick Show, and The Herd with Colin Cowherd. FOX Sports Radio will also run 24/7 on weekends.

Operations Director Robert J. Maines Jr. stated, “Sunrise Broadcasting is thrilled to add FOX Sports Radio to WGNY 1220 AM/94.5 FM. We look forward to bringing this exciting sports network to our Hudson Valley sports listeners.”