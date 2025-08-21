Watch Now: Holiday Promo Ideas You Can Sell Today

If your station is pulling promotions out of a cornucopia the week before Thanksgiving, you’re out of luck. The time to pitch and sell for the holidays is now, and the latest Radio Masters Sales Series webinar with CPR Promotions’ Paige Nienaber can help you, on demand.

Quarter 4 Your Thoughts: Promotions To Win The Holidays is a fast-paced 30-minute session as Paige delivers a rapid-fire lineup of sales-ready Q4 campaign ideas with Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats riding shotgun.

From attention-grabbing seasonal hooks to client-ready executions, this webinar is built to help your station make the most of the year’s most lucrative quarter.

Watch the full webinar on demand HERE or below.

Get in touch with Paige by emailing [email protected].

What you’ll learn:

Promotions that cut through the clutter and drive advertiser dollars

Easy-to-execute ideas for any market size

Seasonal strategies to pitch before your competitors beat you to it

Why Q4 is about planning now, not panicking later

Whether you’re in a major market or a one-signal town, this session gives you a head start in stealing Christmas (and the rest of Q4) from your competition.

WATCH NOW: Mariah’s defrosting, and your clock is ticking.