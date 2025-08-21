Women To Watch: Katie Carmichael; Z 94.5

Katie Carmichael has built a career on grit, determination, and a passion for Country music. Today, she serves as Operations Manager, Program Director, and Morning Show Host at Z 94.5 (WBYZ) in Baxley, GA, South Georgia’s #1 Hit Kickin’ Country.

Carmichael’s path into broadcasting wasn’t linear. In 1994, while working in corporate retail, she was invited by Jim Franklin from Z108 in Macon, GA to sit in on a remote broadcast. Though she didn’t immediately pursue the opportunity, the experience planted a seed.

By 1997, while working as a teacher, she found herself convinced she had what it took to be on-air. After approaching Ken O’Brien at Rock 103 about an internship, she was hired within two weeks. The start wasn’t easy – she admits she was “awful” and found herself shifted to overnights while balancing a baby at home. But within months, she landed at WDJR in Dothan, AL, working under Jerry Broadway, and quickly began moving up in the business.

Over the years, Carmichael has worked across multiple markets, building a reputation as someone who wasn’t satisfied with just being on-air. She immersed herself in programming, operations, and the technical side of broadcasting. That curiosity and commitment ultimately paved the way to her leadership roles today.

While Carmichael enjoys all types of music, Country is in her DNA. She grew up hearing George Jones, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, The Judds, and Reba from the backseat of her parents’ car – and later blasting Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw as a cheerleader in the ’90s.

Her roots run even deeper on her grandparents’ farm, where the rural, family-centered lifestyle mirrored the stories told in Country music. “As a mother of two daughters, I carried on that tradition – Country became part of our family legacy,” she says.

Carmichael’s day often starts between 2 and 3 a.m. as she prepares for her morning show, followed by a full slate of duties as Program Director and Operations Manager. She admits it’s a tough schedule, but she thrives on the challenge.

“During Hurricane Helene, we spent months making sure our community knew where to find food, water, and essentials. People relied on us because cell towers failed. That’s why I treat these stations like I’m an owner—giving everything I have to keep them running at their best.

Carmichael’s impact hasn’t gone unnoticed. She was named an “Appling Hero” by the Chamber of Commerce for her work during Hurricane Helene, earned “Best On-Air Personality” at WTVY in Dothan, and helped raise record-breaking donations for the Dublin Jaycees.

But she counts mentoring as her most rewarding accomplishment. “Helping the next generation of broadcasters—sharing tips, encouraging them, and watching them grow—has been the greatest privilege of my career.”

Breaking into a male-dominated industry wasn’t easy. Early in her career, Carmichael was told Program Director roles were “better suited for men.” Instead of walking away, she doubled down—learning everything about programming, operations, and the business side of radio. Along the way, mentors like JJ Jobe and Scott Huskey at RWPC provided guidance that shaped her leadership style.

She also overcame personal doubts. “At first, I tried to mimic other women or personalities. Eventually, I realized being myself was the key to truly connecting with listeners.”

Carmichael recently mentored a University of Alabama student who was running her morning show solo in just eight days. Her advice for women entering broadcasting:

“Be yourself, trust your instincts, and never let anyone define your limits. Learn every part of the business, find mentors, and pair confidence with hard work. Authenticity and dedication will set you apart.”

Looking ahead, Carmichael sees a critical need for better funding for local stations in disaster-prone areas. “During hurricanes, FEMA and state agencies depend on us when cell towers go down. But locally owned stations don’t have the resources corporate stations do. We were running on borrowed generators during Helene. We need support to keep these vital community lifelines on the air.”

For Katie Carmichael, radio is more than a career – it’s a calling. From the farm fields of her childhood to the control room of WBYZ, she’s built a life rooted in Country, community, and commitment to keeping local radio strong.

Follow Katie Carmichael on all socials @katieontheradio