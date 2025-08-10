Amber Hoback Joins The Current as Music Director with MPR

Minnesota Public Radio has named Amber Hoback as Music Director for The Current (KCMP). The Twin Cities-based Alternative outlet also confirmed programming changes this summer, with weekend host Mac Wilson officially moving to weekday evenings.

Hoback arrives from WNRN in Charlottesville, VA, where she served as Music Director and midday host. Her radio career began on the street team at Wine Country Radio’s KRSH in Santa Rosa, where she would go on to become the Program Director, and was Music Director at WTTS in Indianapolis.

The Current operates multiple simulcast signals across Minnesota.

Hoback said, “I’m delighted to be the new music director at The Current. It has been a long-time aspirational career goal of mine to join this programming team, and it’s such a thriving music community in the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota that the reality is even more fun than I previously imagined. It’s my honor to share music discoveries with the listeners of The Current, and I look forward to exploring this beautiful state and getting to know its people. I hope to meet you on the dance floor!”

The Current Managing Director David Safar said, “We’re excited to have Amber join us at such a pivotal time. Her skills and experience in helping audiences discover music that matters will be instrumental as we deepen our impact in service to the audience.”