Charles Black is Back On Hampton Roads Radio At A New Home

Max Media of Hampton Roads has added Charles Black to the on-air lineup at 100.5 The Vibe (WVBW) for afternoons. With more than 40 years of experience behind the mic, he was previously at Audacy Norfolk’s 95.7 R&B (WVKL) until layoffs earlier this year.

100.5 The Vibe Brand Manager and midday personality Tone Hollywood stated, “We are excited and thankful to have Charles join the Vibe line up! He will be a great addition to the Vibe family and continue to entertain and engage the Hampton Roads community in the Afternoon!”

Max Media of Hampton Roads Director of Operations Jay West remarked, “The prospect of working with Charles Black was just too good to pass up. Charles is a market veteran who brings passion to Urban radio. A great guy both on & off air. I’m thrilled for his addition to The Soul of The 7 Cities – 100.5 The Vibe.”

Max Media of Hampton Roads General Manager Keith Barton said, “It’s a bit of a full circle moment having Charles on the Vibe. When I started here 27 years ago, Charles was a morning guy on Soul Classics. It is great to have him back in the family. We know what he has meant to this community, and we are excited to have him back on the air where he belongs.”

Black added, “I’m very excited to be a part of the incredible team here at 100.5 The Vibe!”