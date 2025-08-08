ESPN LA 710 Renews Deal to Remain Lakers Radio Flagship

The Los Angeles Lakers and Good Karma Brands’ ESPN Los Angeles 710 (KSPN-AM) have extended their radio rights agreement, ensuring continued coverage of Lakers basketball across the region. The station has been the official flagship for the team since 2009.

The renewal includes all regular-season games as well as preseason and postseason coverage. Broadcast duo John Ireland and Mychal Thompson will return to the booth. Ireland is entering his 14th season as play-by-play announcer, and Thompson begins his 22nd season as color analyst.

Los Angeles Lakers Chief Operating Officer and President, Business Operations Tim Harris said, “Extending our longtime agreement with ESPN LA is a testament to the outstanding coverage and beloved personalities they offer Lakers fans. For 15 seasons, ESPN LA has delivered a top-tier listening experience with energy and authenticity Lakers fans expect and we look forward to continuing that.”

ESPN LA Senior Vice President and Market Manager Sam Pines added, “We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with one of the most iconic franchises in sports. Lakers basketball is part of the fabric of Los Angeles, and it’s an honor for ESPN LA to bring the passion, excitement, and tradition of the Lakers to fans across the Lakers Radio Network every game.”