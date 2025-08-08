Matty Jeff Named Director of Country Content for Townsquare

Townsquare Media has appointed Matty Jeff as Director of Country Content & Programming, expanding his role to lead strategy for the company’s 74 Country stations. Jeff succeeds Doug Montgomery, who retired last week after a 30-year career in the format.

He will continue in his current positions as Brand Manager and afternoon drive host at Country 107.7 WGNA in Albany and Director of Content for Townsquare Albany. Jeff joined WGNA in 2015 and was promoted to Director of Content for the Albany cluster in 2020.

He has been previously recognized by Radio Ink as one of the Best Program Directors in Country Radio.

Townsquare Chief Content Officer Jared Willig said, “Matty is a proven leader, fantastic programmer, and award-winning multimedia talent. We are excited for him to expand his scope to make an even wider impact for Townsquare.”

SVP/Content and Programming Kurt Johnson stated, “We are thrilled to have Matty take the reins of our Country stations. With his experience, creativity, and deep love for the format, he’s a natural choice to lead our Country brands into the future.”

Jeff added, ”I’m beyond thrilled to step into this role for Townsquare. I’m especially excited to work alongside our talented programmers and incredible local stations across the country as we continue to grow our brands, deepen our connection with listeners, and champion the artists who make this format so special. Huge thanks to Kurt Johnson, Jared Willig, and our leadership crew for the belief and opportunity – I’m truly excited for what lies ahead!”