Renda Media Joins Townsquare’s Ignite Digital Ad Partnership

Townsquare Media has announced its sixth digital advertising alliance under its Media Partnerships division, bringing its Ignite platform to six new markets across Florida and Pennsylvania under Renda Media.

Townsquare’s white-label Media Partnerships division provides digital infrastructure, sales tools, and marketing support to local broadcasters looking to expand their digital operations. Renda Media owns fifteen stations across clusters in Fort Myers/Naples and Jacksonville, FL, and in Pittsburgh, Indiana, Greensburg, and Punxsutawney, PA.

This latest partnership brings the Media Partnerships network to 19 incremental markets after deals with groups including SummitMedia and Steel City Media, none of which overlap with Townsquare’s existing broadcast footprint.

Townsquare President of Ignite Todd Lawley said, “We’re excited to partner with Renda Media to bring our market-leading digital advertising solutions to their expansive client base. Through this partnership, we look forward to equipping Renda Media with the tools, insights, and proven strategic approach needed to strengthen their digital capabilities and accelerate client growth.”

Renda Media CEO Tony Renda, Sr. said, “Years ago, I heard of a radio company that was getting more involved with the digital business. Through the years, I have watched and admired Townsquare as they grew their digital business into a media leader. Renda Media is proud to announce our partnership with Townsquare. They bring years of digital experience, know-how, and professionalism to this partnership.”