Cumulus Media, Rumble Join Forces on Multi-Platform Content

Cumulus Media and “alt-tech” company Rumble have formed a new partnership to bring together Cumulus’ Westwood One and Cumulus Podcast Network with Rumble.com’s video platform and creator ecosystem.

Under the agreement, Westwood One will distribute audio and video content on Rumble’s platform, while the two companies work jointly to package advertising assets from each portfolio into exclusive multi-platform campaigns. The initiative is designed to connect brand partners with engaged audiences through both host-read podcast advertising and creator-driven video.

Rumble was founded in October 2013 by Chris Pavlovski in Toronto, Canada, as an alternative video-sharing platform to YouTube. Since 2020, Rumble has gained particular popularity among conservative audiences, with media figures like Dinesh D’Souza, Dan Bongino, and Sean Hannity favoring the platform.

The VINCE Podcast, with Westwood One syndicated Conservative talk host Vince Coglianese, is already carried on Rumble.

In addition to conventional video hosting, Rumble also provides web hosting and cloud services for President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, though it is unstated if the Cumulus collaboration extends that far.

Cumulus Media President of Westwood One and EVP of Corporate Strategy & Development Collin Jones said, “This partnership represents a powerful alignment between two media innovators. By combining our premium podcast inventory with Rumble’s dynamic creator ecosystem, we’re creating a new frontier for host-read advertising that delivers authenticity, scale, and brand safety.”

Rumble CEO Chris Pavloski said, “We’re excited to partner with Cumulus Media and Westwood One to bring advertisers closer to the creators and audiences they care about. This collaboration allows us to create new monetization opportunities for our creators while offering brands a trusted and effective way to connect with engaged communities.”