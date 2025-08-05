Chicago’s WBBM Newsradio Announces New Political Editor

Audacy Chicago has named Geoff Buchholz as the Political Editor for WBBM Newsradio. He will lead the newsroom in coverage of City Hall and its key players, succeeding Craig Dellimore, who retired earlier this year after 41 years with the station.

Buchholz is a Peabody, Murrow, and Emmy Award-winning journalist with nearly 30 years of experience covering Illinois politics and elections. He began his career in 1999 at WFLD-TV, where he spent 12 years in roles including executive producer and senior manager. He joined WBBM in 2012 and has produced the station’s Election Night coverage since then.

WBBM Newsradio Brand Manager Craig Schwalb said, “Chicago’s City Hall has all the twists, power plays and tension of a great detective story. It takes someone who is an exceptional journalist with seasoned and sharp instincts like Geoff to follow the plot. I’m excited to see how he continues to build on the legacy that Craig Dellimore left behind and how his presence strengthens our multi-platform political coverage to better serve our Chicago area listeners.”

Buchholz remarked, “Chicago and Illinois are entering a critical era, and it’s more important than ever that our audience understands how the actions at City Hall, in Springfield, and Washington affect their lives. I’m so grateful for our listeners’ trust, and I’m looking forward to being our station’s politics-to-English translator and excited to get to work.”