SummitMedia Teams With Townsquare To Ignite Digital Growth

SummitMedia is forming a digital advertising alliance with Townsquare Media to expand its digital reach into new markets. Summit will utilize Townsquare’s Ignite division to enhance its digital offerings through the newly formed Summit Interactive.

The partnership comes as part of Townsquare’s broader Ignite Media Partnerships initiative, which provides local media companies with access to its in-house digital advertising solutions. Ignite will now assist in Summit’s nine markets of operation, including Birmingham, Knoxville, and Louisville, which do not overlap with Townsquare’s current holdings.

Townsquare Ignite President Todd Lawley said, “We are thrilled to partner with SummitMedia to provide market-leading digital advertising and marketing opportunities to their substantial customer base, which importantly, does not overlap with our markets.”

“Our success has been built on a deep understanding of how to leverage our proprietary in-house digital programmatic advertising platform and data-driven insights to create significant value for our clients. By sharing our proven strategies and robust business model, we can empower SummitMedia to enhance their digital offerings, driving growth and success for their clients.”

SummitMedia CEO Carl Parmer added, “We are very excited to partner with Townsquare and launch our new digital solutions arm, Summit Interactive. After exhaustive research, we concluded Townsquare is absolutely best-in-class and fully committed to digital. They have a truly outstanding team and we couldn’t be happier about the prospects of our partnership.”