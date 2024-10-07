SiriusXM Report: AM/FM Beats TV in Trust and Ad Acceptance

A SiriusXM Media report, conducted with Edison Research, is highlighting the continued benefits of traditional radio in national ad campaigns. With its combination of trust, reach, and affordability, AM/FM remains a valuable asset to build credibility and long-term consumer relationships.

According to the Just Add Audio Report, 64% of Americans aged 13 and older listen to radio monthly, making it a key medium for reaching diverse audiences. Not only does radio offer extensive reach, but it remains one of the most trusted media sources, with 37% of respondents expressing trust in its information – just behind podcasts at 40%. In comparison, only 31% of respondents said they trusted broadcast TV.

While good news, this is a more muted result compared to a Morning Consult survey earlier this year showing AM/FM trust has risen from 60% to 63% over the past four years, surpassing the 55% overall media credibility among US adults in 2023.

Advertising perceptions and spot load remain a challenge for many media platforms, but radio fares better than TV. While 49% of listeners felt that AM/FM had too many ads -similar to online audio services – 63% of respondents found broadcast TV to be overloaded with commercials. Additionally, 54% of respondents are willing to listen to ads on the radio if it keeps content affordable, slightly ahead of the 51% who said the same for TV.

The report underscores the unique strengths of radio, particularly its ability to engage listeners during screen-free moments, such as commutes and work. These uninterrupted periods of engagement provide brands with targeted access to audiences during critical decision-making times.

SiriusXM Media found that combining digital audio options with traditional radio increases incremental reach by 18 points, boosting the combined reach to 82% of Americans. This makes radio, when paired with digital audio, one of the most effective tools for integrated media campaigns. SiriusXM also highlights how audio amplifies cultural moments without the high costs associated with television, offering an affordable yet impactful option for marketers.

The Just Add Audio Report conducted 3,000 online interviews with US residents aged 13 and older between May and June, with data weighted to reflect the US population’s sex, age, and ethnicity demographics. The full findings of the report are available on the SiriusXM Media site.