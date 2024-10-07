iHeartMedia Minneapolis Names Andrew Metzen as VP of Sales

iHeartMedia Minneapolis has promoted Andrew Metzen to Vice President of Sales. Metzen, who joined iHeartMedia in 2015 as an Account Executive, will lead the sales team for iHeart’s nine stations and their digital platforms in the Twin Cities market.

He brings over 14 years of sales and marketing experience. He earned iHeartMedia’s CEO & President’s Club award in 2019 and was previously promoted to Local Sales Manager in March 2022. Metzen will report to iHeartMedia Minneapolis Senior Vice President of Sales Eric Lonnquist.

Lonnquist said, “Andrew has always been a standout leader here at iHeart, and we can’t wait to see him bring that energy and expertise to this new role. His strong client relationships and strategic mindset will be instrumental in taking our team to the next level.”

Andrew Metzen shared, “We have outstanding products, dynamic personalities, and an exceptional sales team. I’m thrilled to take on this leadership role and look forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutions and elevate iHeartMedia Minneapolis.”

With Metzen’s rise, Bo Schiffler will serve as the new Local Sales Manager.

“We are very excited to welcome Bo to our leadership team. His extensive experience across all media platforms will help drive business results for our clients and further strengthen the collaborative culture we’ve built here at iHeart,” said Lonnquist.