Minnesota Twins Baseball to Continue on 830 WCCO

The Minnesota Twins and Audacy have penned a multi-year extension of their radio broadcast partnership. This agreement ensures that Twins baseball will continue to air on the flagship station 830 WCCO-AM and be simulcast on 102.9 The Wolf (KMNB), along with free live streaming via the Audacy app for regional fans.

This deal also continues the long-standing relationship between the Twins and News Talk 830 WCCO, which has been the radio home for Twins baseball for 53 of the team’s 64 seasons.

The extension begins with the 2025 season with events like Twinsfest in January, spring training, and exclusive local radio broadcast rights for all Twins regular season and postseason games.

Twins President Dave St. Peter commented, “We’ve always felt as though Minnesota Twins baseball and WCCO Radio are kind of synonymous and certainly signal the best of spring and summer, and hopefully in the future, back into fall baseball here in Minnesota. So we think we landed in the right place.”

Minnesota Twins Executive Chair Joe Pohlad commented, “Audacy continues to be a terrific partner for the Minnesota Twins, with an AM, FM, and digital streaming presence that delivers our fans with one of the most extensive coverage maps in professional sports. Baseball on the radio remains a cherished tradition in Twins Territory…We are thrilled to ensure that Twins radio broadcasts are always available to our fans on whichever platform they choose.”

Audacy Minneapolis Senior Vice President and Market Manager Jeff Gonsales noted, “Audacy is thrilled to continue its long-standing partnership with the Minnesota Twins, ensuring fans across the Upper Midwest can catch every pitch of Twins baseball throughout the season and stay up-to-date on everything surrounding the team all year long.”

“With this multi-year extension, we remain committed to giving fans multiple destinations for everything Twins and look forward to many more seasons of being the home for fans.”