Keith Britton Makes Brand Manager At Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan

Keith Britton has been promoted to Brand Manager of 92.3 The Fan (WKRK) in Cleveland. Britton has served as the Audacy station’s Assistant Brand Manager since 2019. He takes over the role from Andy Roth, who left to program Atlanta’s 680 The Fan for Dickey Broadcasting.

From 2007 to 2011, Britton worked as Executive Producer at Tegna’s 97.1 The Fan (WBNS) in Columbus. He then moved to Audacy as the Afternoon Show Producer before being promoted to Executive Producer in 2017 and later to Assistant Brand Manager in 2019.

Audacy Market Manager Jeff Miller commented, “Keith’s deep understanding of the station, his passion for sports radio, and his proven leadership make him the ideal person to drive The Fan’s continued success. Keith has played an integral role in shaping the station’s identity over the years, and we look forward to seeing him grow in this new position.”

Keith Britton added, “I’m humbled and excited to lead this radio station and our incredible staff. Having been here since the station flipped to sports in 2011, it’s been a phenomenal experience to help build a strong foundation with unlimited potential.”

“There are big shoes to fill in this position, and I want to personally thank Andy Roth for his endless mentorship, former market manager Tom Herschel, current market manager Jeff Miller, and operations manager Chase Daniels. This opportunity is one that I’ve looked forward to for a long time and one that I will value and approach with enthusiasm every day to help build the legacy of Audacy Cleveland.”