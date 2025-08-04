Dana Cortez Show Returns to Phoenix on Former Flagship

Just over a year after departing Phoenix’s Power 98.3 (KKFR), The Dana Cortez Show is back on its previous flagship station as its new midday program, bringing Dana Cortez, DJ Automatic, and Anthony A. back to where they first launched in the market in 2019.

The team exited KKFR in April 2024, when Desert Valley Media Group opted not to renew the show as part of a station relaunch. That company would go on to sell its Phoenix-area stations to Houston-based Zelus Media in August 2024, and Cortez would find a new flagship station in Houston at Audacy’s Mix 96.5 (KHMX).

Zelus Media Group CEO and President Michael Cutchall commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome The Dana Cortez Show back to Power 98.3 – where it truly belongs. Dana is a powerhouse talent with deep roots in the Valley, and it feels great to have her home. Her connection with our audience, her authenticity, and the energy she brings are unmatched.”

Power 98.3 Program Director Jonathan “J” Steele stated, “Dana, Automatic, and Anthony A. are family to Power, and it’s time they come back home. So many of our listeners miss the show, and the chemistry between the three of them is undeniable. Now, listeners all over the Valley have something to keep them company while at work.”

Cortez added, “We’re so excited to be back on in Phoenix working with Michael, J Steele, and the whole Power team! We can’t wait to reconnect with our listeners in the Valley.”

The Dana Cortez Show is syndicated by Skyview Networks.