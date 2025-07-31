Hearst Turns the Dial to Aviles for Afternoon Drive In Baltimore

Hearst Radio Baltimore’s WBAL NewsRadio is shifting weekend host Angelette Aviles to its weekday lineup for afternoon drive. Aviles joined WBAL in January 2024 after more than 20 years in communications and marketing. Her work has included appearances on Fox News Channel and Univision, along with published commentary in The Baltimore Sun.

WBAL Director of Programming and News Director Jeff Wade said, “We’re excited for Angelette to bring a fresh perspective to WBAL weekday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. In a fast-moving news cycle, listeners can count on her to keep them updated on the latest local and national news stories while giving them singular insight and reaction.”

Aviles said, “As WBAL celebrates its 100th year on the air, I’m incredibly honored to join this legacy of broadcasting and to bring my voice to Maryland’s afternoon drive. This show will be about real conversations – local, national, cultural – I’m excited to connect with listeners every day.”