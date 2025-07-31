WYOO Flipping To Florida Man Radio Network Across Panhandle

JVC Broadcasting is expanding its Florida Man Radio Network to the Florida Panhandle, announcing that NewsTalk 101.1 WYOO will join the network beginning Monday, August 4. JVC purchased WYOO from Magic Broadcasting in a cluster acquisition in June.

The move brings the network’s full talk lineup, including Bubba the Love Sponge, Shannon Burke, and Markley, Van Camp and Robbins, to a new audience from Pensacola through Panama City. Founded in 2019, the Florida Man Radio Network also broadcasts to Orlando, Ocala, and Fort Walton Beach.

As part of the expansion, Panama City broadcaster Brian Rust will join the Florida Man Radio lineup in middays, delivering a local voice to complement the network’s national and regional offerings.

JVC CEO John Caracciolo said, “This is more than a format flip; it’s a statement. By bringing WYOO into the Florida Man Radio Network, we’ve created a single, dominant talk radio platform that spans from Pensacola through Panama City and beyond. The Florida Panhandle is one of the most politically engaged and conservative regions in the country. This move allows us to deliver content that speaks directly to the values, voice, and lifestyle of real Floridians.”

JVC Broadcasting Market Manager John Griffo, who oversees the network, said, “This region is passionate about strong, local voices, and now they’re getting the best of both worlds. With Shannon Burke and Bubba bringing their unique edge, and Panama City’s own Brian Rust joining the network, we are giving the Panhandle a talk radio lineup that’s unstoppable and that will dominate talk radio in the Panhandle. And that’s before we make the big announcement coming soon to the line-up.”